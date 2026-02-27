Menu
PM Modi asks ministers to draft reform roadmap under ‘Reform Express’ agenda

The ministers will have to clearly convey the key points of the reform of their respective ministries, when it was implemented or when it could be laid out and what the results are expected from them.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 10:27 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 10:27 IST
