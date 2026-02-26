Menu
PM Modi becomes first world leader to have 100 million followers on Instagram

In July 2025 PM Modi also emerged as leading democratic leader with a 75 per cent approval rating, according global survey conducted by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 03:46 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 03:46 IST
