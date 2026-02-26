<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Thursday became the world’s first leader to cross 100 million followers on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/topics/instagram">Instagram</a>, setting a new benchmark in digital political outreach. <br><br>PM Modi, who joined Meta-owned platform in 2014 now has a higher follower count than that of many other prominent political figures around the world. </p><p>Modi's following on the photo sharing platform has more than twice that of US President Donald Trump who stands second with 43.2 million followers. He is followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million, while Brazil’s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has 14.4 million. Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan has 11.6 million followers and Argentine President Javier Milei has 6.4 million. The combined number of followers of these world leaders remains lower than that of Modi's individual tally.</p>.Gaza peace initiative holds promise of a 'just and durable peace' in the region: PM Modi in Israel.<p>PM's account shares glimpses of his official engagements, foreign visits cultural events and often features his interaction with citizens, drawing high engagement from users in India and across the world. </p><p>In comparison with other Indian political leaders as well, Modi holds a clear lead. Domestically, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has the second highest following with 16.1 million followers, followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with nearly 12.6 million. </p><p>Separately, in July 2025 Modi also emerged as leading democratic leader with a 75 percent approval rating, according global survey conducted by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult.</p><p>The milestone highlights the increasing influence of social media in shaping political outreach and communication.</p>