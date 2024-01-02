PM Modi, BJP leaders condole noted legal scholar Ved Prakash Nanda's demise

In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education."

"He (Nanda) was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.