PM Modi briefs US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine

New Delhi: In a phone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's full support for the early return of peace and stability in the eastern European country.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early restoration of normalcy and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus.

"We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability," Modi said on 'X'.