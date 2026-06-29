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PM Modi calls meeting of all secretaries on Tuesday; likely to review reforms

Modi has already set the government's goal of turning India into a developed country by 2047, when it celebrates 100 years of its independence.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsNarendra Modireforms

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