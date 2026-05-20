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PM Modi calls on Italian President Mattarella, reviews bilateral ties

PM Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday on the concluding leg of his five-nation tour from May 15-20.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiItaly

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