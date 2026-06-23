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PM Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

Earlier in the day, veteran BJP leader from Kerala George Kurian resigned from the Union council of ministers following the expiry of his Rajya Sabha term.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuPM ModiIndia Politics

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