PM Modi says Parliament security breach 'serious', important to find solution: Report

In an interview with Dainik Jagran on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Parliament security breach a “serious issue” and appealed that instead of launching debate over the matter, it is necessary to find a solution.

Speaking with the publication, the PM also stated that the government is making every effort to take the required action as the severity of the issue cannot be taken lightly.

The investigating authorities are digging deep into the matter and will soon find out the reason behind the motive of the attack, the PM added.