PM Modi says Parliament security breach 'serious', important to find solution: Report

In an interview with Dainik Jagran on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Parliament security breach a “serious issue” and appealed that instead of launching debate over the matter, it is necessary to find a solution.
Speaking with the publication, the PM also stated that the government is making every effort to take the required action as the severity of the issue cannot be taken lightly.
The investigating authorities are digging deep into the matter and will soon find out the reason behind the motive of the attack, the PM added.
On Wednesday (December 13), which also happened to be the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans, and released coloured smoke from canisters, causing panic and chaos in the House.
