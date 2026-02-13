Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi calls Tarique Rahman after BNP win, pledges support for India-Bangladesh ties

Prime Minister Modi warmly greeted Rahman on his "decisive victory" in another post on X and said he looked forward to working with him to advance common development goals.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 11:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsPM ModiBangladeshBNP

Follow us on :

Follow Us