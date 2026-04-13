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PM Modi calls women’s quota amendment 'one of the greatest decisions of 21st century'

The government has proposed to amend the women’s reservation legislation, passed in 2023, to delink it from the delimitation process and the ongoing caste census.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiIndia Politicswomen reservation

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