PM Modi, Centre 'lack' foresight, responsible for rising inflation: Mallikarjun Kharge

<p>Criticising Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the Centre over the recent increase in fuel prices, AICC President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> accused them of "lacking foresight" and driving up inflation in the count.</p><p>He also claimed that the Centre delayed raising the petrol and diesel prices until only after the assembly elections in four states and one union territory took place, dreading the impact on the BJP's prospects.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said, "If Modi had done this ahead of elections, he would have known its effect. Realising that the hike in prices would affect his party in the polls, he hid this information all these days. Now, immediately after the elections, prices of petrol, diesel and gas have been increased."</p><p>"The BJP-led government and Modi lack foresight. We will raise this issue. The inflation is rising because of them, and the poor are not getting their due," Kharge alleged. </p><p>On Friday, Petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each, the first rate increase in more than four years, amid losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices, in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict.</p>