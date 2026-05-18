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PM Modi, Centre 'lack' foresight, responsible for rising inflation: Mallikarjun Kharge

'If Modi had done this ahead of elections, he would have known its effect,' Kharge claimed.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun Khargefuel

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