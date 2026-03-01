Menu
india

PM Modi chairs CCS meeting; West Asia situation, stranded Indians discussed

The meeting was convened to take stock of the situation emerging in the wake of the attack on Iran by the US and Israel and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 19:13 IST
Published 01 March 2026, 19:13 IST
India NewsIranNarendra ModiWest Asia

