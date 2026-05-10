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PM Modi clueless about ensuring India's energy security: Congress

The opposition party said it is "shameless, reckless and downright immoral" that the PM is pushing the people into inconvenience, instead of building contingencies to ensure the country's economy is unaffected by this global crisis.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 18:58 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 18:58 IST
India NewsCongressNarendra ModiEnergyWest Asia

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