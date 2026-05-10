PM Modi clueless about ensuring India's energy security: Congress
The opposition party said it is "shameless, reckless and downright immoral" that the PM is pushing the people into inconvenience, instead of building contingencies to ensure the country's economy is unaffected by this global crisis.
3 months into the Iran-US war and PM Modi is still clueless about ensuring India’s energy security.
It is shameless, reckless and downright immoral that the PM is pushing the common citizen into inconvenience, instead of building contingencies to ensure our economy is unaffected… https://t.co/LoTPH0huE0