PM Modi commissions three naval ships, says maritime strength key to India's global influence

<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday said that strong maritime capabilities are the deciding factor for a country's economic and strategic influence, and India understands this well and is preparing for it.</p>.<p>In his address after commissioning three indigenously built naval ships at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port here, Modi said India does not want to remain only a buyer country in the defence sector and the nation's armed forces cannot become just a market for the world.</p>.<p>"The recognition of our capabilities lies in our self-reliance and not in becoming a market for the world," he said.</p>.<p>Modi said India demonstrated its maritime capabilities a few years ago by commissioning aircraft carrier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ins-vikrant">INS Vikrant</a>.</p>.<p>He said over 40 warships and submarines have been commissioned in the last few years, and 45 large naval platforms are under construction.</p>.<p>"No nation can become a big power without maritime prowess. Development, security and prosperity are tied to the seas," he said.</p>.<p>Modi commissioned indigenously built stealth frigate Dunagiri, survey vessel Sanshodhak, anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Agray.</p>.'Yoga an expression of human spirit': PM Modi congratulates citizens on 12th International Yoga Day.<p>He said the frontline platforms represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-n-ravi">West Bengal Governor R N Ravi</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari</a>, and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan were among the dignitaries present at the commissioning event.</p>.<p>The vessels were designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Kolkata-based Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.</p>.<p>These platforms have indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, with extensive participation by the Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, in their construction, an official said.</p>