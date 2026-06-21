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PM Modi commissions three naval ships, says maritime strength key to India's global influence

Over 40 warships and submarines have been commissioned in the last few years, and 45 large naval platforms are under construction.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 06:12 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 06:12 IST
India NewsNarendra ModimaritimeNaval

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