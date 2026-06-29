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PM Modi concludes 3-day visit to Seychelles, departs for India

Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSeychelles

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