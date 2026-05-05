Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi condemns attacks on Fujairah; says India stands with UAE

The attack on Fujairah city came as the ceasefire between the US and Iran came under strain in the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 12:13 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUAEattack

Follow us on :

Follow Us