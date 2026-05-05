PM Modi condemns attacks on Fujairah; says India stands with UAE

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on the United Arab Emirates' port city of Fujairah that wounded three Indian nationals, and asserted that India stands in firm solidarity with the Gulf nation.</p>.<p>Modi's sharp denouncement of the attacks came a day after the Indians were injured in the strikes on a major oil industry zone in Fujairah. The UAE had accused Iran of carrying out the attack.</p>.PM Modi condemns attacks on UAE that injured three Indians.<p>"Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable," Modi said on social media.</p>.<p>"India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.</p>.<p>The attack on Fujairah city came as the ceasefire between the US and Iran came under strain in the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>The prime minister noted that ensuring "safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security".</p>.<p>Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the attacks that injured the Indians as 'unacceptable'.</p>.<p>"We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>India continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation so that peace and stability can be restored across West Asia, he said.</p>.<p>"We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," he said.</p>.<p>While the US has been looking at breaking Iran's blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran has been severely critical of the restrictions imposed by the US military on Iranian ports.</p>.<p>The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas pass, remains a major sticking point in the talks. Shipping through the narrow Gulf waterway has been severely disrupted by the conflict, triggering a sharp increase in oil prices and energy shortages in several countries.</p>.UAE declares situation safe after missile threat alert.<p>The UAE's defence ministry on Monday said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran.</p>.<p>The ministry affirmed that it "remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country." The Gulf nation's foreign ministry said on Monday that the strikes represented a "dangerous escalation" and a direct threat to the emirates' security, stability and territorial safety.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Beijing on Tuesday as part of Tehran's ongoing diplomatic consultations with different countries. </p>