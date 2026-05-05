Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi condemns attacks on UAE that injured three Indians

Modi's sharp denouncement of the attacks came a day after the incident.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUAE

Follow us on :

Follow Us