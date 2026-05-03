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PM Modi condoles deaths in Delhi building fire, announces ex-gratia

A devastating fire ripped through a residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar in the early hours of Sunday, killing nine people.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsDelhiFirePrime MinisterNaredra Modidead

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