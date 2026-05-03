<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the east <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> building fire and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to those who were injured.</p>.<p>A devastating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> ripped through a residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar in the early hours of Sunday, leaving nine people from two families, including a toddler, dead.</p>.<p>"The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi's Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.J&K accident: PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased.<p>The prime minister said an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-relief-fund">National Relief Fund</a> would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, he said.</p>