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PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Nalanda stampede, announces ex gratia for victims

At least eight women were killed in the stampede in Nalanda's Shitala Mata temple, where a large number of devotees had gathered in the morning.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNalandastampede

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