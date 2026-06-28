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PM Modi conferred with honorary ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ title by Seychelles

President Patrick Herminie presented Modi with the title here, the first such honour bestowed by Seychelles.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSeychelles

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