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PM Modi congratulates Balendra Shah on becoming Nepal's new PM

Nepal's Balendra Shah is a 35-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader and an engineer.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsNepalNarendra ModiPrime Minister

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