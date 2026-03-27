<p>As Balendra Shah 'Balen' sworn in as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal's </a>new prime minister, Indian counterpart Narendra Modi congratulated him and said that the two leaders were working closely to deepen India-Nepal ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.</p>.<p>"Warm congratulations to Mr. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/diaspora-recalls-bengaluru-days-of-balendra-shah-poised-to-be-nepals-next-prime-minister-3927088">Balendra Shah</a> on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Your appointment reflects the trust reposed in your leadership by the people of Nepal. I look forward to working closely with you to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights for the mutual benefit of our two peoples," Modi wrote on X. ' </p>.Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah is Nepal's rising star in politics.<p>The oathtaking, held on Friday, was carried out around six months after the K P Sharma Oli-led government was ousted in a Gen-Z protest that shook the nation. He was sworn in at a ceremony at the President's Office in Sheetal Niwas at the auspicious time of 12.34 pm. </p><p>To the unversed, 'Balen' is a rapper-turned-politician.</p><p>He is a 35-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader and an engineer. </p><p>Notably, he is the first person from the Madhes region to hold the top executive post.</p>