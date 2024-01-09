PM Modi congratulates Bhutan's new PM-elect, Tshering Tobgay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated his former counterpart in Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, after he led his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to victory in the elections to the National Assembly in the neighbouring country.

Tobgay was the prime minister of Bhutan from 2013 to 2018. He is now set to return as the head of the government in Thimphu, succeeding Lotay Tshering. His party, PDP, won 30 of the 47 seats in the National Assembly in the final round of the parliamentary elections in the country. The Bhutan Tendrel Party – a new entrant in the political scene – won 17 seats and will play the role of the opposition for the next five years.