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PM Modi congratulates men's freestyle, women's wrestling teams for winning U-23 Asia Championships

He said the women wrestling contingent won 10 medals, including six gold medals, and the Greco-Roman team also recorded its highest-ever overall medal count with eight medals.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsSports NewsPM ModiWrestling

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