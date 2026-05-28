<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's freestyle and women's wrestling teams for winning the Team Titles at the 2026 U23 Asia Championships in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vietnam">Vietnam</a>, and described their performance as "outstanding".</p>.<p>"An outstanding performance by our wrestlers! Our Men's Freestyle and Women's Wrestling teams won the Team Titles at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam," Modi said in a post on 'X'.</p>.<p>The prime minister said the men's freestyle wrestling team secured nine medals, including 4 gold medals, thus registering India's highest-ever overall medal haul in the U23 Asian Championships history.</p>.Resolve inter-state water disputes through cooperation: PM Modi at 51st PRAGATI meeting.<p>He said the women wrestling contingent won 10 medals, including six gold medals, and the Greco-Roman team also recorded its highest-ever overall medal count with eight medals.</p>.<p>"Congratulations to our wrestlers. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," he said. </p>