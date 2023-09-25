PM Modi congratulates women cricket team for Asian Games gold, other winners

Lauding the gold-winning air rifle team, he said, 'Our fantastic shooters from the 10m Air Rifle Men's Team, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Tomar have won the gold in truly awe inspiring manner as they did so while shattering the world record.' He saluted the champions for their fantastic display of skill and determination and wished that they keep reaching new heights.