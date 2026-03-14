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PM Modi could have become 'vishwaguru' by sending message of peace: Akhilesh Yadav amid Iran conflict

Akhilesh Yadav said sending a message of peace and stopping the war, in which many people have lost their lives, was required.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 15:19 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiAkhilesh YadavIndia Politics

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