<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Saturday said India should have taken a stand against the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> conflict which killed several women and children and has started affecting India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economy">economy</a>.</p>.<p>In a swipe, he said Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> could have become a "vishwaguru" by sending a message of peace and preventing the war.</p>.<p>"There is an opportunity for the prime minister and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> to become a vishwaguru.... We should have taken a stand against the war. Women and children have been killed, and in India, the war is impacting our economy," he told reporters.</p>.<p>Yadav arrived in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> to attend Iftaar (the evening meal to break the daily fast during the Islamic month of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramzan">Ramzan</a>) hosted by the party's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> unit chief Abu Asim Azmi.</p>.<p>He said sending a message of peace and stopping the war, in which many people have lost their lives, was required.</p>.House should discuss India's stance, citizens' safety amid wartime conditions: Akhilesh Yadav.<p>"Energy security is connected with foreign policy," Yadav said.</p>.<p>Reacting to the reports of people queuing up to buy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> cylinders amid a “shortage”, the SP leader said, "LPG has become 'lapata' (missing) gas which is affecting the lives of common people".</p>.<p>Yadav accused the BJP of dividing people by spreading lies, terming it an "afvajivi (rumour-mongering) party which can only spread lies, mislead, and indulge in conspiracy".</p>.<p>The West Asia conflict has impacted the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, following the closure of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, a narrow water passage between Iran and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a>.</p>