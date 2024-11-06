PM Modi dials Donald Trump; H1B visas, trade under lens

Trump had in February 2018 discussed with Modi over the phone the issue of 100% taxes on Harley Davidson motorcycles imported from the US to India, “Now, the prime minister, who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day and said we are lowering it to 50%. I said okay, but so far we're getting nothing. So, we get nothing. He gets 50%, and they think we're doing -- like they're doing us a favour. That's not a favour,” he had said.

He had again in June 2019 publicly ridiculed Modi, after the latter had called the then US president to inform him about his government’s decision to slash tariff on the import of Harley Davidson motorcycles from the US to India by 50%. “So, when Harley sends over there, they have 100% tax. When they (India) send in they make a tremendous number of motorcycles when they send them in, no tax. I called him. I said it's unacceptable," Trump had said, referring to his phone call with Modi. “He (Modi) reduced it by 50% with one phone call. I said it's still unacceptable because it's 50% versus nothing. It's still unacceptable. And they're working on it," he had told a TV channel.

He had in the same year scrapped the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) privilege for the exporters of India in the US. He had also belittled India’s support to the development projects in Afghanistan. “In April 2020, Trump had warned of “retaliation” if India had not allowed the export of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for COVID-19 patients in the US. He had even alleged that the Modi Government had been underreporting the number of people who had died of COVID-19 in India.

Trump’s Diwali greetings to Hindu Americans on November 1, his vow to protect their “freedom” against the “anti-religion agenda of radical Left”, his condemnation of the atrocities on Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh and his promise to strengthen America’s partnership with India and his “good friend” Modi were indeed music to the ears of many leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.

Trump’s first term in the White House saw the US raising with India issues like internet shutdown, detention of political leaders, and crackdown on protesters in J&K in 2019 as well as nudging India to ensure equal protection for all under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The officials in New Delhi, however, hope that his return to the White House will give the Modi Government a reprieve from the subtle but oft-repeated criticism of the Biden-Harris administration on democratic backsliding in India. They also hope that the Trump Administration could be persuaded to tone down on the allegation about India’s role in the plot to kill Khalistani Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, although the legal proceedings against Nikhil Gupta, who was arrested in might continue in the US court.