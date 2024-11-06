PM Modi dials up 'friend' Donald Trump, says 'looking forward to working closely together once again'

The officials in New Delhi said that India should also brace for some tough trade negotiations with the US. Campaigning in Michigan on September 17, the Republican Party’s presidential candidate called India “a big abuser” in trade relations with the US. He criticised India for imposing high tariffs on imports from the US. He also promised to respond with retaliatory tariffs on exports from India, Brazil, and China to the US. He called Modi “a fantastic man” but put him on the spot by announcing that the prime minister would meet him during his visit to the US. Modi did meet Biden in Delaware on September 21 and also visited New York for the UN Summit of the Future on September 23 but returned to New Delhi without meeting Trump or his rival Harris.

The prime minister and the US president-elect have a chequered history, notwithstanding the bonhomie publicly displayed in Texas and Ahmedabad. Trump had in June 2019 publicly ridiculed Modi, after the latter had called the then US president to inform him about his government’s decision to slash tariff on the import of Harley Davidson motorcycles from the US to India by 50%. He had in the same year scrapped the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) privilege for the exporters of India in the US. He had also belittled India’s support to the development projects in Afghanistan. In April 2020, Trump had warned of “retaliation” if India had not allowed the export of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for COVID-19 patients in the US. He had even alleged that the Modi Government had been underreporting the number of people who had died of COVID-19 in India.

Trump’s Diwali greetings to Hindu Americans on November 1, his vow to protect their “freedom” against the “anti-religion agenda of radical Left”, his condemnation of the atrocities on Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh and his promise to strengthen America’s partnership with India and his “good friend” Modi were indeed music to the ears of many leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.

Trump’s first term in the White House saw the US raising with India issues like internet shutdown, detention of political leaders, and crackdown on protesters in J&K in 2019 as well as nudging India to ensure equal protection for all under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The officials in New Delhi, however, hope that his return to the White House will give the Modi Government a reprieve from the subtle but oft-repeated criticism of the Biden-Harris administration on democratic backsliding in India. They also hope that the Trump Administration could be persuaded to tone down on the allegation about India’s role in the plot to kill Khalistani Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, although the legal proceedings might continue in the US court.