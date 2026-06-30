PM Modi discusses ease of doing business with top bureaucrats

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a detailed interaction with senior government secretaries, focusing on key reform priorities to boost economic growth and improve citizens' lives while advancing India's journey towards self-reliance.</p><p>During the meeting, Modi emphasised two central themes — deregulation and other <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reforms">reforms</a> aimed at enhancing 'ease of doing business' and 'ease of living', and the promotion of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance).</p><p>Secretaries from various ministries and departments presented the steps their organisations are taking to translate the Prime Minister’s vision into concrete outcomes.</p>.PM Modi calls meeting of all secretaries on Tuesday; likely to review reforms.<p>Officials said the discussions highlighted ongoing reform measures, sector-specific challenges, and future strategies to improve governance and service delivery.</p><p>Modi stressed the need for a whole-of-government approach, urging officials to break departmental silos and adopt integrated planning.</p><p>The Prime Minister particularly encouraged greater use of the PM GatiShakti platform for better inter-departmental coordination and informed decision-making. He also called upon the secretaries to ensure that government <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/schemes">schemes </a>deliver tangible impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.</p><p>Secretaries made detailed presentations on the functioning of their ministries, progress on various reform initiatives, and people-centric measures already underway, sources said.</p><p>This meeting comes nearly a month after Modi addressed the Council of Ministers, where he outlined a broad roadmap for reforms over the next decade.</p>