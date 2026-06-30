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PM Modi discusses ease of doing business with top bureaucrats

Modi stressed the need for a whole-of-government approach, urging officials to break departmental silos and adopt integrated planning.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsNarendra Modireformsschemes

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