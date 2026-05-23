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PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters at 'Rozgar Mela', says govt committed to empowering youths

Since the inception of 'Rozgar Mela', around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 such events held across the country.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiEmployment

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