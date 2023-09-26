PM Modi distributes appointment letter to new recruited individuals in Andamans through video conferencing

Speaking exclusively to PTI, Minister of State for Home, Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, who was the chief guest of the event at Port Blair, said, "I would like to congratulate all successful candidates who got their appointment letters. I would like to urge the local youths to avail maximum benefits of the employment fair."

On the 100 per cent job reservation demand raised by the youths of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the minister said, "I am not in a position to comment on this matter. All I can say...in today's Rozgar Mela, the majority of youths (out of 1,000 successful candidates) are from Andaman and Nicobar Islands who successfully cleared the examinations and they were given the appointment letters. In coming months, more such Rozgar Mela will be organised which will give lots of opportunities to the local youths."

He said, "Andaman is a name akin to our freedom struggle which has seen the pain, sweat and blood of India's heroes who fought for independence. I am grateful to be here for the Rozgar Mela. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have seen many developmental activities."

Pramanik felt that Andaman has immense potential when it comes to water sports and he assured some schemes under the banner of 'Khelo India' (Play India) which will help the local and tribal youths to show their talent in sports.