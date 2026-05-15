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PM Modi embarks on tour of UAE, Europe

Safeguarding energy flows, mitigating trade disruptions from the West Asia crisis and enhancing cooperation in critical technologies are expected to be the key focus of the trip.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 05:47 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 05:47 IST
India NewsPM ModiUAE

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