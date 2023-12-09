PM Modi emerges as most popular global leader again: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked as the world's most popular leader with an approval rating of 76 per cent, according to a survey conducted by US-based consultancy firm Morning Consult.

This rating is over 10 percentage points higher than the next leader on the list. The survey, called the 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker', reveals that 76 per cent of people in India approve of PM Modi's leadership, while 18 per cent disapprove and 6 per cent did not provide an opinion.

Following PM Modi on the list are Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (66 per cent), Switzerland President Alain Berset (58 per cent), and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (49 per cent).

It is worth noting that United States President Joe Biden ranked seventh on the list with an approval rating of 40 per cent, his highest rating since March. These ratings were collected from November 29 to December 5, 2023.