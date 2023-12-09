PM Modi emerges as most popular global leader again: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked as the world's most popular leader with an approval rating of 76 per cent, according to a survey conducted by US-based consultancy firm Morning Consult.
This rating is over 10 percentage points higher than the next leader on the list. The survey, called the 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker', reveals that 76 per cent of people in India approve of PM Modi's leadership, while 18 per cent disapprove and 6 per cent did not provide an opinion.
Following PM Modi on the list are Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (66 per cent), Switzerland President Alain Berset (58 per cent), and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (49 per cent).
It is worth noting that United States President Joe Biden ranked seventh on the list with an approval rating of 40 per cent, his highest rating since March. These ratings were collected from November 29 to December 5, 2023.
Prime Minister Modi has consistently maintained his top position as the world's most popular leader, as he also received a 76 per cent approval rating in Morning Consult's September survey. In previous ratings as well, PM Modi had topped the ranking, being termed the 'most popular' leader with a 76 per cent approval rating in the April survey, surpassing his US and UK counterparts Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak.
Methodology
Political Intelligence is a platform owned by Morning Consult that offers real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials and voting issues.
The data is gathered from a globally diverse group of adults over a seven-day period, with a margin of error of up to +/-4 percentage points.
In the United States, the average sample size is approximately 45,000, while in other countries, it ranges from around 500 to 5,000.
All interviews are conducted online and aim to represent the adult population of each country. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population. The surveys are weighted by age, gender, region, and, in some countries, education levels, using official government sources.