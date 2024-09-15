Home
PM Modi extends greetings on Engineer's Day

PTI
15 September 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted engineers on Engineer's Day and said they are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges.

"Engineers Day greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges," Modi said on X.

"Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known," he said.

The day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with many pioneering engineering works.

Published 15 September 2024
