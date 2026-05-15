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PM Modi Five-Nation Visit LIVE Updates | The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable, PM Modi tells UAE president

Hello Readers! PM Modi is on a six-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical upheaval. He landed in the UAE on Friday, marking the beginning of a five-nation visit. Upon his visit to the UAE, Modi met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged MoUs. Track our LIVE coverage for all updates.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:22 IST
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13:3215 May 2026

PM Modi Five-Nation Visit LIVE Updates | The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable, PM Modi tells UAE president

13:2415 May 2026

PM Modi UAE Visit LIVE Updates | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

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Here are the major agreements between India and the UAE

13:2415 May 2026

PM Modi UAE Visit LIVE Updates | India and UAE exchange MoUs

Published 15 May 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsPM ModiItalySwedenUAENorwayThe Netherlands

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