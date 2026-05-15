LIVE PM Modi Five-Nation Visit LIVE Updates | The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable, PM Modi tells UAE president

Hello Readers! PM Modi is on a six-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical upheaval. He landed in the UAE on Friday, marking the beginning of a five-nation visit. Upon his visit to the UAE, Modi met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged MoUs. Track our LIVE coverage for all updates.