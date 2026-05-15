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PM Modi Five-Nation Visit LIVE Updates | The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable, PM Modi tells UAE president
Hello Readers! PM Modi is on a six-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical upheaval. He landed in the UAE on Friday, marking the beginning of a five-nation visit. Upon his visit to the UAE, Modi met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged MoUs. Track our LIVE coverage for all updates.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:22 IST
PM Modi Five-Nation Visit LIVE Updates | The way UAE has been targeted is not acceptable, PM Modi tells UAE president
PM Modi UAE Visit LIVE Updates | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Here are the major agreements between India and the UAE
PM Modi UAE Visit LIVE Updates | India and UAE exchange MoUs
Published 15 May 2026, 07:59 IST