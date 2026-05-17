LIVE PM Modi Five-Nation Visit LIVE Updates| PM Modi to visit Sweden today

Hello Readers! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a six-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to hold bilateral dialogue amid the ongoing geopolitical turmoil. On Sunday, he will be holding talks with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson. He landed in the UAE on Friday (May 15), beginning his five-nation visit. He then went to the Netherlands and addressed the Indian diaspora in The Hague. Stay updated with DH.