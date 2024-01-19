PM Modi following coconut water-only diet, sleeping on floor ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is observing a special ritual prior to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to NDTV reports, he is sleeping on the ground, drinking only coconut water, and closely adhering to the 'Yam rules' during this period.

A particular 'sattvic' diet that forbids the consumption of onions, garlic and several other food items is being followed. Meditation is also part of the 11-day ritual.

On January 12, Modi declared that the ritual had begun, thanking everyone for being able to witness the "historic" and "auspicious" occasion of the Ram temple's 'Pran Pratishtha'.