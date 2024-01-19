PM Modi following coconut water-only diet, sleeping on floor ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is observing a special ritual prior to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to NDTV reports, he is sleeping on the ground, drinking only coconut water, and closely adhering to the 'Yam rules' during this period.
A particular 'sattvic' diet that forbids the consumption of onions, garlic and several other food items is being followed. Meditation is also part of the 11-day ritual.
On January 12, Modi declared that the ritual had begun, thanking everyone for being able to witness the "historic" and "auspicious" occasion of the Ram temple's 'Pran Pratishtha'.
Pandit Lakshmikant Dixit will be leading a group of priests who will carry out the rituals of the 'Pran Prathistha' with Prime Minister Modi serving as the 'yajman' (host) on January 22 at the auspicious time of 12.30 pm.
The Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was carried to the temple on Wednesday night and was positioned in the sanctum sanctorum shortly after a puja ritual.
Over 11,000 people who have been invited by the temple trust from all over the nation and abroad will be present to witness the consecration taking place on Monday.