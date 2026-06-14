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PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron hold bilateral talks in France; discuss AI, trade, infrastructure

Modi landed in the French Mediterranean city last night and inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates' event with Macron.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsFranceEmmanuel MacronPM Modi

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