PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron hold bilateral talks in France; discuss AI, trade, infrastructure

<p>Nice (France): Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron on a wide range of areas, including AI, startups, trade, infrastructure, mobility and health, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mea">Ministry of External Affairs</a> said.</p>.<p>The two of them also exchanged views on key international and regional issues, it said.</p>.<p>Modi landed in the French Mediterranean city last night and inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates' event with Macron.</p>.India now a provider of global solutions, not just a consumer: PM Modi in France.<p>“A further step to strengthen India-France partnership! PM @narendramodi held bilateral talks with President @EmmanuelMacron where they reviewed the progress in India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership,” the ministry’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He further said, “The leaders discussed areas including innovation, trade & investment, sustainability, security, culture and people to people ties.” “The meeting resulted in several outcomes in areas of innovation & AI, science & space, startups & fintech, trade & infrastructure, mobility and health among others. The leaders also exchanged views on key international and regional issues,” he added.</p>.<p>Before departing from New Delhi on Saturday, Modi said France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision and builds on the growing momentum in bilateral ties.</p>.<p>In the ongoing tour, Modi will also attend the G-7 Summit, where he is scheduled to meet US President Trump and other world leaders. </p>