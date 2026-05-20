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PM Modi gets prestigious FAO Agricola Medal from UN body

The award was given in recognition of his contribution to food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:26 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

PM Modi gets prestigious FAO Agricola Medal from UN body

In one line
Indian PM Narendra Modi receives the FAO Agricola Medal for advancing global food security and sustainable agriculture.
Key points
FAO Agricola Medal award
PM Modi was honoured by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation for his contributions to food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development.
India's agricultural vision
Modi highlighted India's commitment to sustainable farming, technological innovation, and climate-resilient agriculture as a global model.
Tech-driven farming
India employs Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, drones, and precision farming to enhance productivity and farmer incomes.
30-year milestone
Modi's visit to the FAO headquarters marked the first by an Indian Head of Government in over three decades.
Millets initiative
India and FAO collaborated to promote healthy food choices through the International Year of Millets.
Key statistics
3,000
Climate-resilient crop varieties developed in India
30 years
Years since an Indian PM last visited FAO headquarters
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUnited Nations

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