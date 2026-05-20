PM Modi gets prestigious FAO Agricola Medal from UN body

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Indian PM Narendra Modi receives the FAO Agricola Medal for advancing global food security and sustainable agriculture.
Key points
• FAO Agricola Medal award
PM Modi was honoured by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation for his contributions to food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development.
• India's agricultural vision
Modi highlighted India's commitment to sustainable farming, technological innovation, and climate-resilient agriculture as a global model.
• Tech-driven farming
India employs Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, drones, and precision farming to enhance productivity and farmer incomes.
• 30-year milestone
Modi's visit to the FAO headquarters marked the first by an Indian Head of Government in over three decades.
• Millets initiative
India and FAO collaborated to promote healthy food choices through the International Year of Millets.
Key statistics
3,000
Climate-resilient crop varieties developed in India
30 years
Years since an Indian PM last visited FAO headquarters
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:26 IST