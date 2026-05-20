PM Modi gets prestigious FAO Agricola Medal from UN body

Indian PM Narendra Modi receives the FAO Agricola Medal for advancing global food security and sustainable agriculture.

In one line

Key points

• FAO Agricola Medal award PM Modi was honoured by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation for his contributions to food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development.

• India's agricultural vision Modi highlighted India's commitment to sustainable farming, technological innovation, and climate-resilient agriculture as a global model.

• Tech-driven farming India employs Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, drones, and precision farming to enhance productivity and farmer incomes.

• 30-year milestone Modi's visit to the FAO headquarters marked the first by an Indian Head of Government in over three decades.