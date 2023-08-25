PM Modi gifts 'surahi' from Telangana to South African president, Gond painting to Brazil leader

They noted that the 'bidri vase' is a purely Indian innovation exclusive to Bidar, a Karnataka city. It is cast with an alloy of zinc, copper and other non-ferrous metals.

Pretty patterns are engraved on the casting and inlaid with pure silver wire. The casting is then soaked in a solution mixed with special soil of Bidar fort which has special oxidising properties, they noted. This causes the zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background, they added.