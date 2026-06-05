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PM Modi good friend, India and US will get to trade deal: Trump

'We will get to a deal because I like your prime minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine. We get along great, and we are gonna make a deal,' Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 02:44 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 02:44 IST
India NewsUnited StatesNarendra ModiDonald Trump

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