PM Modi good friend, India and US will get to trade deal: Trump

<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good friend and expressed confidence that the United States and India would reach a trade agreement.</p>.<p>“We will get to a deal because I like your prime minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine. We get along great, and we are gonna make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday.</p>.<p>Responding to a question on the trade deal being negotiated between the two countries, Trump said India had taken advantage of US policies for years and charged “tremendous tariffs”.</p>.'I'm a big fan of PM Modi': Donald Trump tells US envoy Sergio Gor.<p>“They charged tremendous amounts of tariffs to our companies, and we didn't charge them anything,” Trump said.</p>.<p>A US delegation was in India earlier this week and concluded four days of negotiations on an interim bilateral agreement on Thursday.</p>.<p>India's commerce ministry said the trade talks were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties. </p>