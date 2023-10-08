Home
PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted air warriors on Air Force Day, and said their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 05:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted air warriors on Air Force Day, and said their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe.

Modi also said India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force.

In a post on X, he shared a video montage on the Indian Air Force's valour.

"Best wishes to all air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force. Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe", the prime minister said in his post.

(Published 08 October 2023, 05:06 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiIndian Air Force

