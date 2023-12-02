PM Modi greets BJP chief Nadda on birthday, praises his organisational skills

Modi said in a post on X, "He (Nadda) has made a mark for his organisational skills. His simple and warmhearted nature has endeared him to several people. I have seen him work hard for the party over the last several decades.' The prime minister added, 'He has also distinguished himself as a very good MLA, MP and minister. I pray for his long and healthy life in service of the people.'

A low-key leader, Nadda rose through the ranks since his days as a student leader in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and then the youth wing of the BJP, demonstrating a preference for avoiding groupism and sticking to the agenda of organisational discipline and efficiency as his responsibilities grew.