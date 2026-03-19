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PM Modi greets citizens on Ugadi, says festival conveys deeper meaning of life'

'On the sacred and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, I wish you and your family a happy New Year. This is a time when the beautiful season of spring spreads joy and cheer all around us,' Modi said.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 07:57 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 07:57 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUgadi

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