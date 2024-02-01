JOIN US
india

PM Modi greets Indian Coast Guard on raising day

PM Modi on X said, 'Their dedication to maritime safety, national security and care for the environment is unparalleled. India salutes them for their unwavering vigilance and service.'
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 04:50 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Coast Guard on its 48th raising day, lauding its dedication to maritime safety, national security and care for the environment.

He said on X, "I convey my best wishes and greetings to all their personnel and staff. Their dedication to maritime safety, national security and care for the environment is unparalleled. India salutes them for their unwavering vigilance and service."

The Indian Coast Guard is tasked with maritime law enforcement.

(Published 01 February 2024, 04:50 IST)
