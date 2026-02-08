<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday greeted his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on her "landmark victory" in the elections to the House of Representatives.</p>.<p>Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi's ruling coalition, led by her Liberal Democratic Party, is almost certain to win a single-party majority in the parliamentary election Sunday.</p>.<p>"Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister said India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity.</p>.<p>"I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," Modi said.</p>