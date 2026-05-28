<p>As India marks <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/eid-ul-adha-2026-when-will-bakrid-be-celebrated-in-india-4009561">Eid ul-Azha</a> on May 28, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">PM Narendra Modi</a> extended greetings and hoped that the occasion deepens the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in society.</p>.<p>Taking to X, he wrote, "Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepens the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health."</p>.<p><strong>Bakrid 2026</strong></p><p>Bakrid is one of the most significant and sacred festivals in the Islamic calendar. It is being observed on Thursday, May 28 across India. As per the religious calendar, the festival, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, usually takes place 10 days after the sighting of the crescent moon.</p>