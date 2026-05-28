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PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Azha

Bakrid is one of the most significant and sacred festivals in the Islamic calendar. It is being observed on Thursday, May 28 across India.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 05:17 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 05:17 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiEidBakrid

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