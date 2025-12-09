<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=narendra%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday greeted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sonia%20gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a>, the leader of the Congress Party in Parliament, on her birthday, wishing her good health.</p><p>"Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.'Old people like me are finding it difficult': Sonia Gandhi fans the pollution flame .<p>Born on December 9, 1946, Gandhi was the longest serving president of the Congress party for almost two decades, till she handed over the reins of the 139-year-old organisation to her son Rahul Gandhi in 2017. </p>