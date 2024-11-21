PM Modi, Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan plants sapling in Georgetown

<p>Georgetown: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday planted a sapling in Georgetown under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative.</p>.<p>Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday, is the first Indian head of the state to visit the country in more than 50 years.</p>.<p>"Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam goes global. PM Modi and President Irfan Ali plant a sapling in Georgetown under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative," an official said.</p>.PM Modi meets Indian diaspora at Guyana.<p>On June 5, Prime Minister Modi launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign on the World Environment Day.</p>.<p>President Ali praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him a 'champion among leaders' for his impactful leadership and contribution to the developing world.</p>.<p>"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Modi. It is our greatest honour to have you here. You are a champion among leaders. You have led incredibly," Ali said during a joint press statement with Modi.</p>.<p>He lauded Modi's governance style, noting its relevance and adoption in Guyana and other nations.</p>.<p>"You have shown the light to the developing world, and you have created development metrics and a framework that many are adopting in their own country. And much of it is relevant to us here in Guyana," he said.</p>