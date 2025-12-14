<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II as a formidable administrator and a great patron of Tamil culture.</p>.<p>The prime minister said he was glad that Vice President C P Radhakrishnan released a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II, popularly known as Suvaran Maran.</p>.PM Modi condemns terror attack at Australia's Bondi Beach.<p>"Glad that the Vice President, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji, released a stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran). He was a formidable administrator blessed with remarkable vision, foresight and strategic brilliance," Modi said.</p>.<p>"He was known for his commitment to justice. He was a great patron of Tamil culture as well. I call upon more youngsters to read about his extraordinary life," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>Earlier, the VP said that the release of the stamp was part of efforts to recognise unsung heroes to revive India's cultural pride, as the nation marches towards Viksit Bharat.</p>