PM Modi hails Venkaiah Naidu: 'Close companion who was baked in fire of Emergency'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he considers former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu as a close companion who was baked in the fire of the Emergency imposed by the Congress government during which he was jailed for 17 months.

Releasing three books on Naidu, including a biography, Modi said the journey of Naidu, from being a farmer's son to occupying high-ranking positions as Union Minister and Vice President, is a "perfect glimpse" of the amalgamation of ideas, vision and personality.

The books released by the Prime Minister were the biography 'Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service', photo-chronicle 'Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice–President of India' and pictorial biography in Telugu 'Mahaneta – Life and Journey of M Venkaiah Naidu'.

Recalling the Emergency days, he said the Congress tarnished the reputation of the Constitution by imposing the Emergency. "Venkiah-ji was one of our friends who fought with all vigour against Emergency and was jailed for 17 months. That is why I consider him as a close companion who was baked in the fire of Emergency," Modi said.

Modi said no one can match the level of wit, spontaneity, quick counters and one-liners of Naidu, who will be completing 75 years on Monday.

He referred to Naidu's comment of 'ek hath me BJP ka jhanda aur doosre hath me NDA ka agenda' (BJP's flag in one hand and NDA's agenda in another hand) during the Vajpayee regime to illustrate his capabilities of dishing out one-liners.